Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shares Up 6.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shot up 6.2% on Wednesday after Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on the stock from $613.00 to $625.00. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Intuitive Surgical traded as high as $526.33 and last traded at $521.18. 1,487,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 809,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $490.82.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $550.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.64.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,503 shares of company stock valued at $38,771,530. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.22 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

