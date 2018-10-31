Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJJ) Shares Bought by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJJ. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,322,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,844,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,775,000. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,641,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,023,000.

NYSEARCA BSJJ traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,473. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $24.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd.

