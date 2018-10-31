Investors Buy iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $75.72 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $0.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $75.48 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $37.05

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a $0.2088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 174.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 33,445 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 139.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 165.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter.

