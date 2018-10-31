Investors Buy Shares of Home Depot (HD) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $307.43 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $184.41 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $123.02 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Home Depot had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. Home Depot traded down ($0.36) for the day and closed at $175.88

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.28.

Get Home Depot alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $30.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,760,781.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 129,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 883.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 179,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,092,000 after purchasing an additional 160,855 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.