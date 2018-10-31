Investors Sell Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) on Strength (RSP)

Investors sold shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $41.14 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $168.93 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $127.79 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF had the 11th highest net out-flow for the day. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded up $0.57 for the day and closed at $99.07

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

