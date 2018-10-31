Investors Sell Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) on Strength (VRP)

Traders sold shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $2.10 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $64.55 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $62.45 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF had the 29th highest net out-flow for the day. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF traded up $0.06 for the day and closed at $24.41

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1033 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000.

