iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28,047.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,920,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906,405 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 746,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,331,000 after purchasing an additional 374,050 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,123,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,711,000 after purchasing an additional 184,223 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 637,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,106,000 after purchasing an additional 175,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,343,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,988,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV remained flat at $$48.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,169,177 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.