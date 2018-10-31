John Rulli Sells 6,000 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Stock

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $1,119,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Rulli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 6th, John Rulli sold 1,330 shares of Simon Property Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $235,476.50.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.52. 2,261,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $145.78 and a 52 week high of $188.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 57.87%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 138.1% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $156,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $203,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$170.72” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.42.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

