Jones Energy (JONE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,165,024 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,742% from the previous session’s volume of 82,383 shares.The stock last traded at $3.19 and had previously closed at $2.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on shares of Jones Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jones Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

The company has a market cap of $14.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($5.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.40) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. Jones Energy had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jones Energy Inc will post -26.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jones Energy stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE) by 249,244.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 775,150 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Jones Energy worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Jones Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas.

