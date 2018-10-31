Joulecoin Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (XJO)

Joulecoin (CURRENCY:XJO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last week, Joulecoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Joulecoin has a market capitalization of $172,367.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Joulecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joulecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013684 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00046421 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin Coin Profile

XJO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2013. Joulecoin’s total supply is 37,047,615 coins. Joulecoin’s official Twitter account is @JouleCoin. The official website for Joulecoin is www.jouleco.in.

Joulecoin Coin Trading

Joulecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joulecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joulecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joulecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

