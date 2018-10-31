Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 3.13 (JPGI)

Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC (LON:JPGI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.13 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON JPGI traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 305 ($3.99). 122,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,875. Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 289 ($3.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 397.43 ($5.19).

Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

