Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 134.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $1,795,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 799.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 110.2% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 234,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,669,000 after buying an additional 122,954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a $0.3473 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

