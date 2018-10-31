Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $6.95 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (ABX)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up about 3.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.05% of Barrick Gold worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 596,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 46,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABX. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $15.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

NYSE:ABX opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 15.85 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $15.52.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

