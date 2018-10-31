Kimball International Inc (KBAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 123,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,508. The company has a market cap of $594.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.39. Kimball International has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.51 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 5.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBAL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

