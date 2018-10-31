Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.98 to $2.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.00. Kite Realty Group Trust also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.98-2.01 EPS.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.84. 620,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,084. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.08 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 62.25%.

KRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.83.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $609,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

