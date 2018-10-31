Kobocoin Market Capitalization Reaches $539,704.00 (KOBO)

Kobocoin (CURRENCY:KOBO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Kobocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Kobocoin has a market capitalization of $539,704.00 and $41.00 worth of Kobocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kobocoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.02415917 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00632195 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00018142 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00026970 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00023935 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00022712 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00010015 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00015063 BTC.

About Kobocoin

Kobocoin (KOBO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2014. Kobocoin’s total supply is 24,700,248 coins. The Reddit community for Kobocoin is /r/Kobocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kobocoin is kobocoin.com. Kobocoin’s official Twitter account is @kobocoindev.

Buying and Selling Kobocoin

Kobocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kobocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kobocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kobocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

