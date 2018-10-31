Lamden Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.14 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Lamden has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and $43,300.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bilaxy, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00082979 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012700 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002224 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000225 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, DEx.top, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

