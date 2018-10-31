Life Storage (LSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $141.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 24.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

NYSE LSI traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,214. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $76.42 and a 12 month high of $102.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 75.33%.

LSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Life Storage from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

