Lithium Americas Corp (LAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) will post sales of $1.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 million. Lithium Americas posted sales of $1.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year sales of $4.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 million to $4.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.80 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $7.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lithium Americas.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 860.20%. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million.

LAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.81 million and a P/E ratio of -7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.