Macerich (MAC) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.82-3.87 for the period.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.62. 1,455,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,068. Macerich has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $69.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.91). Macerich had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

MAC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price target on shares of Macerich and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Macerich from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macerich has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.97.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

