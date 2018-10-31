Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.158-2.158 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded down $12.16 on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. 3,363,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $508.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.45 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.56.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

