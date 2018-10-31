MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Holdings Cut by Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware lowered its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter worth about $3,545,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter worth about $3,537,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 8.3% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Sunday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.44.

NYSE:MKC opened at $142.95 on Wednesday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $93.70 and a fifty-two week high of $145.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 48.83%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $12,530,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,675,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,000 shares of company stock worth $28,845,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

