MDU Resources Group (MDU) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.39. MDU Resources Group also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.25-1.45 EPS.

MDU stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,904,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,650. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th were paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDU shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a $29.34 rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.25.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.