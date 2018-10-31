Measurable Data Token Reaches One Day Volume of $348,462.00 (MDT)

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Measurable Data Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, IDEX, Gate.io and OKEx. During the last seven days, Measurable Data Token has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Measurable Data Token has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $348,462.00 worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000765 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000214 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000462 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Measurable Data Token Token Profile

Measurable Data Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2015. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,744,800 tokens. Measurable Data Token’s official website is www.mdt.co. Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Measurable Data Token

Measurable Data Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bancor Network, OKEx, IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Measurable Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Measurable Data Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Measurable Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

