Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Stake in State Street Corp (STT)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of State Street by 40.5% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,202,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,396 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of State Street by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,934,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,340,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,069 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 23.9% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,012,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,626,000 after purchasing an additional 388,752 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 36.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,152,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,278,000 after purchasing an additional 306,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 18.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,354,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,359,000 after purchasing an additional 213,148 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STT opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $114.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “$87.02” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

In other State Street news, EVP George E. Sullivan sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $134,002.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,893.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $2,075,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,954 shares of company stock worth $2,237,777 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

