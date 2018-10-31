Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,070 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,513,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,547,000 after buying an additional 98,792 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,183,000 after buying an additional 61,889 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,395,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,473,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,286,000 after buying an additional 83,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,240,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,015,000 after buying an additional 12,967 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

In related news, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $2,323,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,760,782.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $89.33 and a one year high of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

