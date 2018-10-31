Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,273 Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.2% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 284,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,987,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Fiserv by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 30,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,642,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FISV. BidaskClub cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Fiserv from $63.50 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiserv from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.82.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $3,986,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,353,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,864,000 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $60.19 and a twelve month high of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 25.14%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

