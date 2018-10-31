Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in Sony Corp (SNE)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,000. Sony makes up 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 1,217.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony stock opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.44. Sony had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1,953.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,882.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $62.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

