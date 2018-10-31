Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.99-6.11 for the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.05.

NYSE MAA traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, hitting $97.71. 864,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,838. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $85.16 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.62 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.9225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Russell R. French sold 4,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $502,745.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total transaction of $164,271.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,676,445.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 101,362 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

