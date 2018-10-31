Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) COO Justin T. Webb Buys 900 Shares

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) COO Justin T. Webb purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $23,715.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,131. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $211.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,144,000. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

