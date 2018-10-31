Moin Hits Market Capitalization of $269,045.00 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Moin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000539 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Moin has a market cap of $269,045.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Moin

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 7,939,152 coins. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

