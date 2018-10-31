Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holdings Trimmed by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,674 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAP. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 511,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,540,000 after buying an additional 233,061 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,127,000 after buying an additional 27,525 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $55.52 and a 52 week high of $85.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $67.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.79.

In related news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $159,384.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,080.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

