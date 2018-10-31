Momo (MOMO) Trading Up 9.6%

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares were up 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.84 and last traded at $33.57. Approximately 6,843,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,849,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

MOMO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Standpoint Research raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Momo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.41.

Get Momo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Momo had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $494.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Momo in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Momo during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Momo during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Momo during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Momo during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.