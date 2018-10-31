Monero Classic Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00023702 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and TradeOgre. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $0.00 and $103,396.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.56 or 0.01647094 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00013000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009694 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000784 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 16,016,864 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

