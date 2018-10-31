Monster Byte Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00 (MBI)

Monster Byte (CURRENCY:MBI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Monster Byte has a market capitalization of $541,355.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Monster Byte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monster Byte token can now be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monster Byte has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00149086 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00243825 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.86 or 0.09334147 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012260 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Monster Byte Profile

Monster Byte’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Monster Byte’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,822,736 tokens. The official website for Monster Byte is monsterbyte.io. Monster Byte’s official Twitter account is @casinobitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monster Byte Token Trading

Monster Byte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monster Byte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monster Byte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monster Byte using one of the exchanges listed above.

