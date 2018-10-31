Moog (MOG.B) vs. Moog (MOG.A) Head to Head Contrast

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) and Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Moog and Moog, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moog 0 0 0 0 N/A Moog 0 1 2 0 2.67

Moog has a consensus price target of $94.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.85%. Given Moog’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Moog is more favorable than Moog.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moog and Moog’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moog $2.50 billion 1.08 $141.28 million N/A N/A Moog $2.50 billion 1.01 $141.28 million $3.90 18.01

Profitability

This table compares Moog and Moog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moog 3.56% 12.55% 5.06% Moog 3.56% 12.55% 5.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Moog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Moog shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Moog shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Moog shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Moog pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Moog pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Moog pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Moog has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moog has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Moog beats Moog on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moog

Moog Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices. Its Aircraft Controls segment designs, manufactures and integrates primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircraft, and provides aftermarket support. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance and other defense applications. Its Industrial Systems segment serves a global customer base across various markets. Its Components segment offers slip rings, fiber optic rotary joints, motors, sensors and handpieces product line. Its Medical Devices segment focuses on infusion therapy and enteral clinical nutrition.

