Mothership Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week (MSP)

Mothership (CURRENCY:MSP) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. Mothership has a total market cap of $10.52 million and approximately $124,322.00 worth of Mothership was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mothership token can now be bought for about $0.0752 or 0.00001196 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last week, Mothership has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mothership

Mothership launched on July 5th, 2017. Mothership’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,000,000 tokens. Mothership’s official website is mothership.cx. Mothership’s official Twitter account is @MothershipCX.

Mothership Token Trading

Mothership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mothership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mothership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mothership using one of the exchanges listed above.

