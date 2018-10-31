Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and $28,420.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00004155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00016986 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000595 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 18,414,189 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

