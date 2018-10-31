Natuzzi, S.p.A (NTZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.16

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Natuzzi S.p.A alerts:

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Natuzzi, S.p.A had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $128.86 million during the quarter.

About Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi S.p.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi S.p.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.