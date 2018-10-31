Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price (down previously from $217.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $8.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,358. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of -1.94.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.25. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 614.15% and a negative net margin of 215.30%. The business had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Shapiro sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $352,603.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,302.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,101 shares of company stock worth $984,488. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $126,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $280,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

