Neovasc (NVCN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.85

Shares of Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 342590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $38.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 19,120,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878,428 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 2,416.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 46,032,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,754,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,020,900 shares during the last quarter.

Neovasc Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

