Nimiq (NIM) Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and $198,191.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 3,477,266,991 coins and its circulating supply is 2,161,590,555 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

