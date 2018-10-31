Niobium Coin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11,809.00 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $11,809.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00148967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00243994 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $586.77 or 0.09332634 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,669,591 tokens. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

