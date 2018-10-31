North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0153 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

North American Construction Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. North American Construction Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Shares of NOA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 558,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.50 million, a P/E ratio of 76.29 and a beta of 0.36. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $12.68.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.14 million for the quarter. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other North American Construction Group news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 99,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $1,102,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have commented on NOA shares. ValuEngine raised North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 25th.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

