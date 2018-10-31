Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Stake Decreased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 471,166 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Nuance Communications worth $21,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,050,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,205,000 after buying an additional 2,782,984 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 6,435,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,350,000 after buying an additional 3,755,121 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,251,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,674,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,132,000 after buying an additional 290,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,154,000 after buying an additional 149,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUAN. ValuEngine upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Standpoint Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 8,350 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $136,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 428,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,988,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel David Tempesta sold 3,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,540.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,025 shares of company stock worth $877,141 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nuance Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $502.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to capture and document patient care on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions that ensure patient health information; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

