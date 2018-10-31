Olympic Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (OLMP)

Olympic (CURRENCY:OLMP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Olympic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last seven days, Olympic has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Olympic has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $195.00 worth of Olympic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00148967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00243994 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.77 or 0.09332634 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Olympic Coin Profile

Olympic’s total supply is 32,601,590 coins. The official website for Olympic is olympcoin.io. Olympic’s official Twitter account is @CoinOlympic.

Olympic Coin Trading

Olympic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olympic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olympic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

