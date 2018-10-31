OmenCoin Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (OMEN)

OmenCoin (CURRENCY:OMEN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, OmenCoin has traded down 34.8% against the dollar. One OmenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. OmenCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $95.00 worth of OmenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148952 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00243818 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.40 or 0.09358608 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OmenCoin Profile

OmenCoin’s total supply is 3,394,286 coins. OmenCoin’s official Twitter account is @omencoin. The official website for OmenCoin is omencoin.xyz.

Buying and Selling OmenCoin

OmenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

