Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 800.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in S&P Global by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in S&P Global by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $176.61 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $153.25 and a 1 year high of $217.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. S&P Global had a return on equity of 340.41% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $217.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.69.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $805,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $71,172.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,978.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

