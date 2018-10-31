Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in American International Group Inc (AIG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $15,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,621,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149,702 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American International Group by 38,370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,733,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700,742 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in American International Group by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,260,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,692 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American International Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,430,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,009,000 after purchasing an additional 479,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,413,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,125,000 after purchasing an additional 81,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $39.29 and a one year high of $65.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus dropped their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on American International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

