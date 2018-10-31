Owens & Minor (OMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Owens & Minor updated its FY18 guidance to $1.20-1.25 EPS.

NYSE:OMI traded down $6.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,032,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,510. The company has a market cap of $842.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, SVP Geoff Taylor Marlatt sold 8,516 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $131,998.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,564.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles C. Colpo sold 11,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $185,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at $353,325.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,516 shares of company stock worth $513,288. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

